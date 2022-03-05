YouTube adds more analytics on views and revenue

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube is working to offer content creators more data about the performance of your videos through more detailed reports that show your viewing sources as well as where your revenue comes from.

YouTube wants content creators to have information about what types of content generate the most views and subscribers on a channel.

In this way, YouTube creators who want to obtain more information about the source of your video views They will have a new type of report that shows an overview of the different video formats (“shorts”, live broadcasts and normal videos), as well as the visualizations generated separately by each of these formats. In these reports we will have access to information on how many hours of video we have uploaded, how many hours have been transmitted or how many views each format has received.

Thanks to these new reports we will be able to know if the audiences of each format are the same or not, as well as analyze in more depth the performance of each video.

On the other hand, content creators who can monetize their videos will also receive new reports with data on the income that is broken down by type of video and by the way income is generated. These new analytics allow us to directly see how much money we have earned with each type of video.

In addition, YouTube plans to add more data about the monetization methods it offers to creators. To that end, the new earnings report will offer a more detailed look at memberships, as well as tagged products, SuperChats, and each of the different ways to earn money that YouTube offers.

For now, there is no official information from YouTube about when all these new features will be launched, although it is expected to be done throughout this year 2022.

Tool to discover content opportunities

Finally, another type of report YouTube is working on will provide data intended to help generate new ideas for future videos. To do this, an experimental tool has been launched that shows the popularity of certain search terms and which video topics present opportunities to create more content.

This future tool will be expanded to show which topics are trending on YouTube and which videos are starting to grow in popularity with the audience. At the same time, it will give us ideas on new topics with which to expand our audience, as well as topics that are likely to resonate with your current audience.

