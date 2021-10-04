YouTube adds a shortcut to its web version to save time watching videos, which one?

Exaggerating a bit, surely without the memory functions of streaming video apps we would all be dead (figuratively speaking). Can you imagine a world in which when Netflix, Disney +, HBO or Prime Video leave the mobile, they will not remember where we stopped watching this or that episode? Indeed, we would lose so much time that many of us would stop watching movies and series on a daily basis. The same thing happens with YouTube and, surely, it is the inspiring platform for those functions, but in recent years it had lagged behind in functions of this type. Continuing to watch a video where we left off was possible, but stumbling around the apps or the website itself. And it has been precisely in the latter that a useful tool has arrived that will come in handy for all of us. Resume with just one click This function to continue what we are seeing is located in the “History” section. You have to go there to find the latest videos that we have played as well as the exact minute and second in which we left it. So it is not something that appears in view from the first moment we access YouTube. Now, the change now is that from Google they have realized that it was necessary to have that section more at hand, and that is just what they have done. In the web version, as a spearhead of the changes that will be coming to the rest of the apps where the platform operates, it now has a specific space on the cover to continue reproducing what we have seen halfway through the iPhone, the Android mobile or the tablet. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, it is possible to see in the lower right part of the browser screen a new pop-up window with the title “continue watching”, that is, “continue watching”. In this way, we are not the ones who have to go to the YouTube content but it is this that does it towards us, inviting us to conclude what we have already started. As we said, the “History” tab remains, but with this caveat that makes finishing what we have already started to see much easier. As always, these updates will be extended to all accounts progressively, starting with the Premium ones because they are the ones that have gone through the box and that, by the way, Google does not forget about the apps. >