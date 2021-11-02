YouTube adds a new search criteria to find content, which one?

YouTube is a platform used daily by hundreds of millions of users around the world and that sees the number of videos that we can reproduce and find every day multiplied exponentially, so it is essential that search engines and recognition systems of what we want to see you guide us so as not to waste too much time. And it is that in the current world in which we live where the offer to consume content has skyrocketed, as important as quality or variety is the possibility of finding what we like in the shortest possible time, and for that nothing like knowing what our tastes are and suggest alternatives to keep looking at. And that’s where YouTube is … A new tab and a click What YouTube has just presented is nothing more than the arrival of a new tab to access content that the platform considers “New for you”. With that button that will be placed at the top of the YouTube web / app, just below the search box, we will be able to access videos that the platform considers that we will like, so that we will always have an alternative at hand that keep watching. Without losing time. This new tab is available now (or rather, it is coming) both to the desktop versions for PC and Mac, as well as to mobile phones and Smart TV apps. According to YouTube itself, to use this new resource we simply have to touch “on ‘New for you’ in the theme bar, which is also easily found when you update the YouTube home page (on the mobile device)”. In addition, we will be able to see that new section as we scroll through the feed. Obviously to receive these tips it will be necessary to use the application with a Gmail account started and, if possible, the main one in which you dump all your activity within YouTube. In this way, the application will know your tastes and searches to form a recommendation related to what you usually consume on a daily basis. In addition, thanks to this new section, we will always have access to the most recent content related to what interests us. As always happens with these Google updates, the changes will arrive over the next few days in a distribution that will progressively touch the accounts of each territory. So if it doesn’t appear to you yet, be patient, it will soon. >