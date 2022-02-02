Youtube, a new look for the app interface for iOS and Android

Unlike the current interface, which allows you to access most of the available features only after swiping upwards, the new interface immediately shows thumb up and thumb down keys (of which Youtube has decided to hide the counter), the button to activate and deactivate comments and those to save a video and share it. On the right, however, there is the “more video” button with small thumbnails of related videos.

Above, the new interface. Below, the current one.

The new interface is displayed only in full screen while it remains almost unchanged when we watch videos in portrait mode.

Among the new features, the one that is certainly more convenient than the current interface, is related to the display of comments which can be accessed by simply clicking the appropriate button. Currently, you need to use portrait mode, open the comments and rotate the display again to put the video full screen with the comments to the side.

The display of the description and chapters of a video also remains unchanged, which can be accessed by clicking on the title at the top.