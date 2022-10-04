HomeDevelopersYoutube: 4K resolution moves behind paywall as a test

Youtube: 4K resolution moves behind paywall as a test

DevelopersSocial NetworksYoutube

Published on

By Brian Adam
youtube 4k resolution moves behind paywall as a test.jpg
youtube 4k resolution moves behind paywall as a test.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google blocks some free users in a test of 4K resolution. Affected users can see a maximum of 1440p – if you want more, you should pay for premium.

- Advertisement -

YouTube is apparently testing a new restriction for free users: on Reddit, several users report that they can no longer watch 4K videos without the paid premium subscription. The maximum resolution that people without a subscription can still see is 1440p.

Next star series on Apple TV+

- Advertisement -

The posts on Reddit (1, 2) are several weeks old, and now several US media such as the 9to5Google blog have taken up the topic. Google has so far refused to comment on the subject. It’s unclear if the 4K paywall will be tested globally, how many users will be affected, and if there are plans to eventually roll out the restriction to all users. Apparently only a few are affected at the moment.

So far, YouTube Premium has primarily been used to watch videos ad-free. The subscription also includes the ability to download Youtube videos and watch them offline and grants full access to the music streaming service Youtube Music. In Germany, the premium subscription costs 12 euros per month.

Youtube’s numerous subscription tests

In the past few weeks, Google has apparently carried out several tests that indicate imminent restrictions on free viewing. The Google subsidiary is not only experimenting with the 4K paywall, but also with more aggressive ads: a test phase in which some people saw additional ads before the actual video only ended in September.

- Advertisement -

Last year, Google also tested a subscription variant called Premium Lite, which only blocked ads – without unlocking access to YouTube music or offline videos. This subscription option has not yet been activated for all users.

The numerous experiments suggest that Google is dissatisfied with its current subscription structure and would like to turn more free viewers into paying users. More than 122 million people watch YouTube every day.


(then)

Patreon plans to develop its own “YouTube”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

The best apps to become a DJ with your mobile

If you want to be a DJ and create your own musical remixes, you...
Tech News

CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless, who needs cables?

There has been, for many years now, the belief that the performance of wireless...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.