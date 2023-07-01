YouTube: 1080p Premium option with enhanced bitrate comes to browsers

- Advertisement -

Who is subscribed to YouTube Premium already getting the option “1080p Premium – Enhanced bitrate” which enables an improved quality of video playback. In this way, those who use the platform in Chrome and Edge browsers are gaining access to this alternative little by little. It is worth remembering that users of Android and iOS devices have had this tool available since April of this year. In general, the new option provides an increase in the depth of videos, improving attributes such as details, image movements and also sharpness.

An interesting detail about this novelty is that it does not replace the traditional 1080p resolution option. This way, the user has the option to choose between the two. Therefore, this is another one of the innovations implemented by the platform, which started to limit the use of ad blockers in its videos. - Advertisement - Returning to the improved bitrate novelty, the company has not yet disclosed when the option will be available to all people who subscribe to the Premium service. Meanwhile, the distribution seems to be happening gradually, reaching an increasing number of users, but little by little.





Still on YouTube, check out the changes implemented in the miniplayer of the Music platform. In this case, the look did not change much, but now has a button for transmission right next to the “play/pause” available in the miniature player. Sci-fi magazine Clarkesworld flooded with AI-generated work

