Your Wi-Fi is in danger if you have these objects near the router

If you use a Wi-Fi connection, you may have already realized that it has a limited range, and that it can also be affected by the obstacles it finds in its path. Walls and doors can reduce speed and range, but did you know that there are a number of things that are especially bad for Wi-Fi? That’s right, and in this article we are going to tell you everything you need to know.

Before getting into the subject, it is important that you bear in mind that these objects do not always have the same impact. This will depend on the location of the router and the size of the blocking effect that it may have on it. For example, have a router near a small mirror will hardly have any negative consequences, but if we place it next to a huge mirror, things can change, a lot.

In many cases, repositioning the router will be the ideal solution to avoid the impact of these objects, but I understand that this will not always be possible. If you find yourself in that situation, the only thing you can do is try to move those objects, or use Wi-Fi repeaters to extend the range of the signal. With that said, we are going to discover those five very harmful objects.

1.-Mirrors reflect Wi-Fi

We have already anticipated it, and we have also said that its impact will depend on the size of the mirror for obvious reasons. A very small mirror will have little or no impact on the radio waves used by Wi-Fi, but a large mirror will be noticeable, and will make the signal bounce, which will greatly limit its scope.

2.-Metal has a great impact

This material is a good conductor of electricity, and can absorb it. That is precisely where the main problem is, since the radio waves used by Wi-Fi are electromagnetic, and they can end up being almost completely blocked by metal surfaces, which will prevent them from expanding normally and having an acceptable range.

3.-Large bodies of water

And yes, this includes the big concentrations of people in tight spaces. Water is a natural blocker of the Wi-Fi signal, and that is why we must avoid placing the router, or repeaters, near large bodies of water, like large fish tanks, for instance.

4.-Sources of interference

At this point we can include many things, but in general all appliances, devices and technological solutions are integrated operating on the 2.4 GHz network. This leaves us with a huge amount of objects, ranging from a simple microwave to a drone.

5.-Solid walls and doors

We must be clear about the differentiating nuance of this section, the word “solid”. Obviously, a semi-hollow door does not have the same impact on the Wi-Fi signal as a solid wooden door, and if it is protected by a metal plate its impact will be even greater. With walls the same is true, a thin brick wall can have an acceptable impact, but a plasterboard one will drastically reduce the signal.

