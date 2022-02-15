Search here...
Your songs as an alarm: so you can wake up with music from Spotify, YouTube or your library

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Do you want to customize your alarm sounds to wake up with your favorite songs? The manufacturer of your mobile does not matter: everyone has the possibility to choose as an alarm tone from the Spotify library to the YouTube Music library; going through any other theme you have saved in your phone’s library.

When setting an alarm on the phone there are two types of people: those who prefer to choose a sound and those who bet on waking up using the vibration of the mobile. The second usually causes a softer awakening; with the first there is such a range of customization that literally enables you to get up to the rhythm of any melody. How about your favorite playlist? It’s possible.

Huawei presents «half» the new P50 series

How to put songs as alarm on Android

music alarm

Every Android manufacturer includes at least one clock app that offers alarm functions; apart from timers and stopwatch. This alarm has own melodies and options to get up with the help of the phone vibrator. And it adds the possibility of personalizing the melodies with the songs on the phone.

Do you need a PDF reader? These seven applications offer you access to basic functions without going through the checkout

The pre-installed alarm in the mobile accesses the phone’s storage to use any compatible file (mainly MP3) as an alarm tone. Therefore, the audio files that you download to your mobile can be used as an alarm tone: just select them from the available melodies when you set a new time to get up.

Apart from the local files, the Google clock, which is the default of Android (if you don’t have it installed you can download it from here), offers compatibility with songs from YouTube Music and Spotify. And you don’t have to be Premium as you can use a free account:

  • Open the clock app and go to the alarm section.
  • Click on the bottom “+” to set a new time.
  • Select the time it will sound, the days and click on the icon below, the sounds icon.
  • You will see the local songs appear first and, above, clock app shows access to YouTube Music and Spotify.
  • Click on either of the two services, log in and, once with your account (Premium on YouTube Music and Premium or Free on Spotify), select the song or lists that you will use to wake up.
music alarm

Song selection as alarm on YouTube Music (left, Premium) and Spotify (right, free account)

With the songs in your library, and the ability to load free playlists from Spotify (and single tracks from YouTube Music) you should have enough to create alarms to your liking. In case you are looking for more options, there is always the option of install other alarm apps.

  • Alarmy. One of the best alarm apps for Android that, apart from including tons of options and customization, offers to wake up with the music saved on the mobile. It does not include compatibility with platforms such as Spotify.
  • Alarm. Versatile and complete alarm application that, apart from the melody tones of the phone, includes the possibility of setting YouTube videos as a ringtone (ideally, select songs). It also works with Spotify playlists and songs (Premium and Free account).
