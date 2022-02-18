Your old Mac turned into a Chromebook thanks to Chrome OS…

Do you feel that it no longer makes sense to have an old version of macOS? Google has announced Chrome OS Flex, a way to replace the operating system on your Mac or Windows PC. Those of Mountain View will try to convince users, schools and companies to try this new option. From macOS to a Chromebook in minutes The intention is Easily test modern computing with cloud-based management, while also extending the life of older devices. If your Mac no longer updates to the latest operating systems like Big Sur or Monterey, you can try this alternative. It’s a free, secure, fast update that won’t slow down over time, according to Google. It can be updated automatically in the background and managed from the cloud. The look and feel is similar to a Chromebook, it’s built on the same code base. Google Chrome, Google Assistant, and nearby sharing are included. The biggest limitation is that it does not include the Play Store, it has some extra system limitations in relation to Chrome OS. The new Flex version came about thanks to the purchase of Neverware in 2020. This company offered an app called CloudReady, allowing users to turn their PCs into Chromebooks.

Chrome OS Flex, a somewhat curious bet from Google

Users, schools, and businesses that are currently CloudReady will automatically move to Chrome OS Flex. The operating system is not yet stable but they hope to release a final version in the coming months.

If you decide to venture with this version, we suggest you try it from a USB so as not to lose information or access to macOS. Early access is available from Chrome Enterprise page.

Does this Google strategy catch your attention? No doubt that it is functional, but at the moment it is a bit rushed considering that there are users who continue to work with macOS despite not being updated to a better operating system. It can work for computers that do not have many technical resources or that they have been for more years that do not allow an optimal development of the team.

In my opinion, it seems more appropriate for a Windows PC than in macOS. And you do you think? Tell us in the comment box.