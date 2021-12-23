Your mobile safe from spy trackers thanks to DuckDuckGo: this is how App Tracking Protection works

A new tool proposes the eradication of advertising trackers on Android: DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine that also offers a web browser for Google’s system, has started to enable protection against trackers in apps. And we have tested it.

Trackers are integrated into most web applications and services to analyze user behavior and, in general, make advertising more related. But they also have their dark side: given the knowledge that trackers acquire, they pose a risk to privacy. when it is not clear what they do with the data they obtain, where they store it and to whom they deliver it. And this is where DuckDuckGo comes into play.

Comprehensive and transparent tracker protection

DuckDuckGo is an Android application that offers web browsing functions and, in addition, it also allows you to search directly in DuckDuckGo itself in an easy way. Additionally, the developers recently included a tracker protection service that, based on our own testing, works effectively to protect user data.

Apps share usage information with analytics services to find out which sections are used the most, for example. This serves to improve these sections or propose new functions. The problem comes when there are companies that They spread spying on the user to get your data without the transparency they should offer.

App Tracking Protection is a kind of tunnel connection or VPN with which DuckDuckGo monitors what the apps send to the different servers. By analyzing the exchange IPs the anti-tracker can intercept data that is directed to data-tracking servers. In this way we can be sure that the trackers do not obtain that private information, even without Google having yet introduced this option in Android natively (it is in iOS).

To activate the new App Tracking Protection it is essential to download the DuckDuckGo application and request activation from browser settings. We already have it active on our mobile and we have already been able to test it.

Global protection, app by app and with information from trackers

Once App Tracking Protection is activated on the phone, the DuckDuckGo VPN is turned on to identify possible contact with the tracking servers. The app offers a persistent notification that is in charge of warning of interceptions. And in the DuckDuckGo settings we can see all the crash log as well as the specific trackers of each application that were restricted.

DuckDuckGo allows you to apply the lock of trackers to the entire phone or application by application, it all depends on the user. By default, it activates those apps where no incompatibilities with App Tracking Protection were detected, although it is not essential to maintain these settings. Of course: include non-recommended apps in the monitoring can cause them to not work properly.

There are applications that need to contact the tracking servers to work. And, blocking that contact, those applications may stop working

The operation of the protection against tracker is efficient, transparent, it is a huge help to privacy and, in return, we must emphasize that applications will not always work correctly under surveillance. What’s more, DuckDuckGo protection slightly warms up the phone and slows down the connection.

We have found it to be an excellent way of taking precautions on Android, ensuring that the use of apps will be as clean as possible in terms of user data. DuckDuckGo does not remove advertising and will make it less personalized (Yes you can delete it on the web and through your browser). In return, applications will be limited in their collection of usage data.