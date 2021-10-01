“Your memories”, from Google Photos to Chrome, but only on PC

If you use Google Photos, you probably already know the «your memories» function, not only the one in which photos are shown «from such a day as today, a year ago -or two, or three …-», but one that encompasses everything , but whose purpose is the same: to show you some of your historical photos for … well, who knows what for: to brighten your day, to awaken in you a bit of nostalgia … And most likely so that you click and waste a while reviewing Your memories, that is why they are yours.

Well, look at the data, because if not long ago Google integrated “your memories” in Android via widget, now you want to do the same in Chrome itself, in the middle of the new tab page. The invention has been discovered as usual in Chrome Story and, as is also usual, it is a function that will still take time to appear in the stable version of the browser for PC for everyone, although it seems to be closer than others of the ones that we usually echo from time to time.

In other words, the ‘hidden option’ of «Your memories» from Google Photos in Chrome It can be found already in the stable version of Chrome for Linux, Mac and Windows, but it is useless to activate it because it does not work. That is why we do not tell you how to do it, unlike the interesting functions that can be tried now and that we usually collect. This only works for now in the Canary version of Chrome, which we do not recommend using at all because it is not for production environments.

«Your memories of Google Photos in Chrome» | Image: Chrome Story

The question now is, will you be interested in having “your memories” on the front page of Chrome when the feature launches in the browser? Because most likely it can be deactivated … and thank goodness, if you want me to tell you the truth. I don’t use Chrome, but doing so seems the worst idea to have personal photos there, when I use the browser, mainly to work. Of course, my case is not everyone’s.

For the ordinary user of Google applications and services, it may turn out to be a valuable feature; And perhaps it will be the same for Google itself, considering that the end of unlimited free storage may have made a bit of a dent in its user base and pulling nostalgia is a good strategy to remember that Google Photos is still there and that – If it weren’t for the patent privacy risk it entails, although I add this, it is a first class service.