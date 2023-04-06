Your iPhone 14 calls for help for no reason? Here’s what not to do, according to Apple

It’s a fact, the crash detection feature has helped save lives. However, it is not perfect, and sometimes triggers unexpectedly. If this ever happens to you, Apple has some advice for you.

Apple introduced the accident detection function, Crash Detection, with iOS 16 and the iPhone 14. It works wonderfully and we no longer count the number of lives saved thanks to it. That said, tales of unexpected triggers are growing, and iPhone owners, in their joy of hurtling down snowy slopes or savoring the thrill of a roller coaster, don’t realize thata person is on the other end of the line and is worried about their health.

When they receive this type of emergency call, dispatchers are responsible forassess the seriousness of the situation and send the appropriate rescue service. Apple has found that very often, when its customers find that their iPhone has called for help for nothing, they hang up immediately, without even saying a word to the operator.

Here’s what to do if your iPhone calls for help by mistake

In the opinion of the Cupertino company, this behavior is indelicate and counterproductive. Indeed, without a clear indication that “everything is fine”, the telephone operators are forced to send a search and rescue team to the geographical location located by the iPhone. A deployment of resources that can be expensive for the communitywhen the incident happens in the mountains, in a ski resort, for example.

Apple has published a support page on its site in which it details the procedure to be followed in the event of an accident. A highly recommended reading, especially to configure your devices (Apple Watch and iPhone, if you have both), and have peace of mind. In this document, we can read that “if a call [au secours] has been passed, but you do not need emergency services, do not hang up. Wait for a speaker to respond, then explain that you don’t need help.