Your dog or cat cared for 24 hours a day: Xioami launches its smart feeder and drinker

Keeping our animals well fed or hydrated is essential for them to enjoy good health, regardless of the type of animal we have as a companion. Xiaomi is aware of this, and that is why it has launched two new products on the market designed exclusively for our inseparable friends. It is an intelligent feeder and drinker, thanks to which we can be much calmer controlling these two aspects of our pets. We tell you more about these two fantastic Xiaomi products .

Xiaomi has an impressive alog of products, and this is increasingly fattening its ranks if possible. This Chinese company works hard and invests a lot of resources in bringing products of all kinds to the market for consumers, and these new products designed for pets are living proof of it. Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder The first of these products that we are going to see in this article is the Xiaomi smart feeder, called Smart Pet Food Feeder. This new Xiaomi product will allow us to maintain our pet's diet in the best possible way, since we can easily control it from the Xiaomi Home application. This device has a six-grid dispensing structure, a food stirrer made of soft and flexible silicone, and dispensing blades that have been tested in more than 10,000 dispensing cycles, which ensures a durable device with which we can have our pets fed for a long time. This structure allows the device to dispense food to our pets through a channel which is designed so that there are no blockages of any kind.

We will have the option to touch to dispense the additional food remotely through the aforementioned Xiaomi Home application, or if we prefer it too we will have an option to set a time and a fixed amount of food for food in case we are away from home and want to have our pet fed before we get back.

In addition, this dispenser is designed to support regular dispensing 24 hours a , and will send us reminders when food supplies are running low. It is designed to contain a large amount of food in case we leave home for a long period of time, since it fits approximately 1.8 kg of dry food inside. Its design, of course, is moisture-proof so the food will always be kept fresh and safe.

The Smart Pet Food Feeder is now available in Spain, and we can take it for 129.99 euros.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Fountain

The other of the products that Xiaomi has launched on the market is a fountain so that our animals never lack water. This fountain has efficient four-stage filtering, something that will ensure that our pets always have healthy and fresh water 24 hours a day. Furthermore, its operation it is designed to be really quietso it will not disturb your noise as it happens with other water sources.

As with the smart feeder, this water source It can be easily controlled through the Xiaomi Home application. This application will send us reminders when there is little water left, when we have to clean the fountain or when we have to change its filter.

The Smart Pet Fountain is also available from today in Spain, and it is at the price of 79.99 euros. Now, for a limited time, we can get both products at a great discount, since the joint package is priced at 159.98 euros.