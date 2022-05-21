Your data is for sale! This is Apple’s latest privacy announcement

Apple’s business model is not based on using the personal data of users but in selling devices and services around them, so the company is only interested in collecting data that is strictly necessary to provide its services.

This is in contrast to other companies whose revenue is based on collecting as much information as possible from users to, for example, display advertising targeted to their interests.

In recent months, the company has taken measures to protect users from industry players amassing large amounts of personal data of users without their consent and trade with them.

Now the company has launched an information campaign highlighting the privacy features of its devices, like App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection, which help control who sees your data and who doesn’t.

In addition to the announcement that you can see below, there is a full report (in English) about tracking your data.

Apple measures to protect the privacy of your data

One of the measures that Apple has taken to ensure the privacy of your data is the Transparency in App Tracking (App Tracking Transparency), which forces apps to ask for permission before tracking your activity when you visit other apps or web pages in order to display targeted advertising or share this information with brokers of data.

Another measure is location services privacy controls, that allow you to manage which apps have access to your location. You can choose to give access to an app once or whenever you use it. You can also choose whether an app has access to your exact or approximate location (an area of ​​about 25 km²)

With the Safari Smart Tracking Prevention, elements that track your web browsing activity are blocked. This functionality is active by default. Safari also offers a report that shows which items tracking you have been blocked.

Apple also offers ways for you to meet how often apps access your personal data — such as location, camera, microphone, and more. You can also see the network activity and connection to websites of each app. This is added to the labels that each app shows in the App Store about the information they access.

The iMessage and FaceTime encryption allows your communications to be inaccessible without access to your device.

The Mail Privacy Protection It prevents those who send you an email from obtaining information about you such as how many times you have opened the email, if you have forwarded it, your IP address and other data.

Lastly, with ApplePay Apple doesn’t keep track of what you buy. You don’t even have access to the original card numbers they use with Apple Pay. No transaction information is saved that can be associated with you, but all transaction information remains with you, the merchant or developer, and your bank or card issuer.



