your android tv will receive 800 free channels very soon

tv It has positioned itself as the most widely used operating system for televisions. Yes, Samsung is the manufacturer that has sold the most Smart TVs for 17 years, and uses Tizen. But the agreements reached with Google with firms of the stature of Sony, TCL, Philips or Panasonic have positioned its interface as the most successful.

In addition, the team behind its development does not stop releasing updates with which to improve Android TV. For example, we recently discovered that very soon it will change its interface completely to adapt it to Material You.

And now, Google has just announced the arrival of more than 800 through its new Live tab, and that will allow us to access a great offer with all kinds of content, as the company has reported through a press release.

Android TV will more than 800 free channels very soon

As they have indicated, from today users in the United States will have a new tab on Android TV called Live or Live. This new tab will let you “get access to free channels from Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. We’re also launching free integrated Google TV channels that you can watch without downloading or launching an app.” In this way, you will not have to install any additional application.

In addition, the variety is quite wide, offering more than 800 channels of all kinds of themes and that includes series and movies. In addition, it will also have news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. They have even announced that they will be available in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese.

On the other hand, this new Live tab will have a tv guide where you can easily see so that you can find them easily through a system of organization by channels and themes.

Also, there is a very interesting detail: We will be able to select channels as Favorites at the top of the guide to be able to access them whenever we want and more quickly. As stated in the press release, this new live TV experience will roll out to all Android TV devices in the US in the coming weeks.

With respect to launch in Spain, we will have to wait a few months until Google extends its agreements. Obviously, it will not have the same channel offer as in the United States, but you will be able to find all of Pluto TV among other platforms.

