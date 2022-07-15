Young people spend more time on TikTok than on YouTube

- Advertisement -

In June of the year 2020 TikTok ranked ahead of YouTube for the first time as the platform where young people spent more time at the end of the day, and since then that difference has been increasing to almost double.

Young people today spend nearly twice as much time on TikTok as they do on YouTube.

These are users between the ages of 4 and 18 who two years ago began to show data that placed them on average 82 minutes a day in front of TikTok compared to the 75 who spent consuming content on YouTube. Currently these figures have ostensibly varied so that in some countries such as the United Kingdom they already spend 102 minutes on TikTok compared to 53 on YouTube.

They are data offered by the software developer Qustodio, obtained after analyzing the content consumption and browsing habits of more than 400,000 families that have accounts with parental control services and do not come from estimates but from real data on access to platforms, applications and web pages. The data comes from different countries but no very substantial differences have been found between countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

In the total computation, it should be noted that viewing time is not continuous rather, it is made up of the sum of the different periods throughout the day that young people spend accessing the content of these and other platforms. In any case, the conclusion is that the largest online video platform in the world, YouTube, is giving up its scepter in the case of the younger generations, especially those born from the mid-2010s.

In 2019, YouTube was still in the lead, with 48 minutes of viewing compared to 38 for TikTok, but although the growth in the number of minutes dedicated to both platforms has been increasingIn the case of the social network, its growth has been much higher. On the other hand, YouTube continues to stay ahead in terms of usage time of streaming platforms.

In a global calculation, the time that young people spend each day on these content streaming platforms is as follows:

-Youtube: 56 minutes

-Disney+: 47 minutes

-Netflix: 45 minutes

-Amazon Prime: 40 minutes

-Hulu: 38 minutes

-Twitch: 20 minutes

Thus, a generational typology of habits is produced in the viewing of content through different platforms that, in a certain way, characterize the youngest, differentiating them from older users, as is the case with social networks, where young people also maintain differentiated usage habits.