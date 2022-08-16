Young people a little less online – but significantly more than before Corona

Postbank asked young people about their internet use. Compared to the immediate previous years, the usage time is said to have decreased somewhat.

Relaxed rules and fewer digital lessons: According to a recent survey, young people’s internet use decreased slightly in the third year of the pandemic.

At an average of 67.8 hours per week, the time of 16 to 18 year olds in 2022 was slightly below the value of the previous year (2021: 70.4 hours per week). This is the result of Postbank’s current youth digital study. Compared to the pre-Corona year 2019, however, young people again spent over ten hours more online this year.

Smartphone front runner

Tablets have recently been very popular: in 2022, they were used for a total of 11.5 hours per week, around 4.5 hours longer than in 2021 and even a good seven hours longer than in the year the pandemic. This means that tablets are significantly more popular among young people than desktop PCs (6.9 hours per week) and laptops (6.2). Young people continue to spend most of their time (39.0 hours) on their smartphones, but also slightly less than in 2021 (43.7).

There are also clear differences in usage between the sexes. Girls therefore prefer tablets and smartphones, while boys use desktop PCs more frequently. In June of this year, 1,000 German teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18 were interviewed for the representative study.

“The strong shifts in the preferred devices surprised us,” said Thomas Brosch, Head of Digital Sales at Postbank. “The ease of use, like that of a smartphone, in combination with a large screen is evidently the winning concept.”

The exact questions were:

Let’s start with some questions about internet usage. Which of the following devices do you use to access the internet? – (Smartphone (e.g. iPhone), laptop/notebook, tablet (e.g. iPad), desktop PC, smart TV, game consoles (e.g. Playstation), intelligent language assistants as devices, wearables (e.g. fitness tracker, smartwatch)

And if you could decide for yourself – which of the following devices would you like to use to access the Internet?

On how many days of the week do you currently use the Internet with these devices?

And how long do you stay on the internet with it on an average day?

And how long do you spend on the internet with it on an average day for school, training or study? (broken down by smartphone, laptop/notebook, desktop PC, tablet)



(kbe)

