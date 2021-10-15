Young motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Lucan

A young motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash with a car in Lucan last night.

The crash occurred at around 8:25pm on October 14.

The motorcyclist, who was a man in his 20’s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A garda spokesperson said that a post mortem of the young man will take place in due course and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The spokesperson added: “An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since concluded.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road (R136) at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

