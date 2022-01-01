Young motorcyclist dies after crash in Ballymun

A young motorcyclist has died after a crash in Ballymun this evening.

Shortly after 3:30pm this afternoon, gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at Sillogue Road in Ballymun.

It’s understood the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamp post while traveling on Sillogue Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collison investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site.

“Local diversions are in place. The deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue and the Coroner has been notified.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

