Young mother shows horror injury she sustained after ‘being spiked’ in nightclub

These are the shocking injuries suffered by a young mother who believes she was spiked by injection in a club in Dublin last weekend.

Amy Dignam McCann, 20, was enjoying a night out with her partner when she suddenly fell ill and began to vomit.

Amy said she had drunk one and a half glasses of a vodka and Red Bull and was “deeply confused” about how violently ill she became.

Her concerned partner took her home when she vomited several times, before finally falling asleep.

When she woke up the next day, she discovered a massive spike mark on her thigh, and believes she might have been jabbed in the smoking area of the nightclub.

Amy, from Ballybrack in South Dublin, told Irish Sunday Mirror: “I think that’s where it happened.

“My partner went to get a Jack Daniels at the bar and I felt very unbalanced.

“He came back down and I had my head on his shoulder. I then got sick all over the floor.

“I just felt confused and awful. We went home and I was sick but I didn’t notice any bruising then.

“It was the next day I felt a bit better after being sick but when I woke up around 9am I looked at my legs and saw the bruises.

“It looked like the skin was peeled back so it looked like something was stuck into me. Over time it got black and bruised more.

“I went to the hospital. They didn’t’ do bloods because they said it would be out of my system by then, but they did say it looked like a spike mark.

“I just don’t know to be honest, I don’t know what happened to me, but I am very concerned about the mark on my leg and need to know.

“It’s a date rape drug, or these things are used with the aim of raping someone, so all of that plays on your mind, especially when you don’t know what exactly happened.”









Amy’s concerns come following a recent campaign by both the Garda and HSE about the rise in the number of people being spiked.

There were 39 reports of “spiking by injection” reported to gardai last year.

But the Garda said they have not yet found evidence in any incident confirming anyone was deliberately injected.

Doctors have told Amy its “too late” to know if she was injected deliberately with a substance as it would have left her system by now.

She said: “The hospital said I should report it to the gardai, so I did. And I had to go to a hospital to get bloods for HIV. It was very traumatic.

“The gardai said they are going to check the CCTV so that is hopeful.

“I’m hoping they see something because I don’t want this to happen to anyone.

“The idea that a foreign drug was put into my body, that is really upsetting me.

“It leaves you feeling violated; my confidence is gone.

“I have had to get some counselling for the fear it has created in me.”

