Young man hospitalised following crash on Phibsborough road

Phibsborough road has been blocked after a person was injured in a road traffic collision.

The crash, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 9pm on Sunday night.

The pedestrian, a man in their 20’s, was injured during the collision and has been taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment

A garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single rtc involving a car and pedestrian that occurred on the Phibsborough road this evening at approximately 9pm.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 20s has been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.”

Dublin Fire Brigade has urged drivers to divert from the road if possible.

They said on Twitter: “Phibsborough Road (R108) is currently blocked following a road traffic collision. Divert if possible.”

