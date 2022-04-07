Young man has four ribs broken in suspected transphobic attack

A young man suffered four broken ribs in what he suspects was a transphobic attack.

Callum Kenny is a recent DCU graduate who is originally from Dundalk. He came out as transgender during the Covid lockdown this time last year.

Not long after he announced the news, he was attacked in his home town which has left him struggling to afford surgery that he desperately needs.

Read More: Popular Dublin bars make the cut on Lonely Planet’s best 20 pubs in Ireland

His kindhearted friend, Tadgh Jenkins decided that there was still a lot of kindness in the world despite the attack and decided to set up a GoFundMe to help Callum.

Speaking about the attack, Callum told Dublin Live: “I was attacked around this time last year and suffered from four broken ribs. I don’t know who it was, I didn’t see his face. It happened really quickly.

“I started to come out a week before to my friends and I wrote an article about gender and how the Covid lockdown gave me a lot more time to sit with my thoughts and reassess my mental health and then I realised I was transgender.

“I’m proud of this article to this day. I was attacked a week or two after it was published. I couldn’t say it was because someone saw that article, but the timeline is very similar. I’m from Dundalk originally, I was out walking and it wasn’t too dark.

“Transphobic slurs and homophobic slurs came out of nowhere and my dead name was called out. I don’t know who they were.”

Due to Callum’s broken ribs, he cannot wear a binder which would diminish his feelings of discomfort with his body, leaving surgery as the only option left.

Callum continued: “My chest causes so many issues and unfortunately, I can’t wear a binder because it causes a lot of pain so I’ve to go day by day without the support that helps with dysphoria. It impacts my mental health a lot. It’s very difficult and I feel there’s a spotlight on that particular part of my body.

“Surgery is the only way to go for me on top of my health issues. We were sitting in the house and it’s always been something, top surgery and trans healthcare is so expensive.

“The system here in Ireland is non-existent and the healthcare there is very, very difficult to get, the wait list is four years minimum. It’s impossible to ask someone to wait that long for healthcare.

“I expected not to get top surgery for a long time because it’s so expensive. My earnings wouldn’t cover the costs. I wouldn’t even think about it.

“It’s heartbreaking but someone shouldn’t have to say they will have to do without a life changing surgery.

“I really wanted to avoid a GoFundMe, asking people for money, there’s a guilt there. Other people are trying to make their way through life so I went into the attitude that sharing the GoFundMe goes a long way. I was happy to let the money trickle slowly in, if I get 50 cents from someone I’d consider it a win.”

Callum’s dream of getting this surgery is now in reach and he can’t believe how many people are supporting him.

He said: “My quality of life will skyrocket with this surgery. I can’t even imagine what it’ll be like once I get it, but it’ll be better. The surgery is in my grasp now and it’s very exciting, I’m buzzing with energy anytime I think about it.

“The surgery would improve my volume of life so much. I’m so grateful for anything, the support and my friend Tadgh setting it up, I wouldn’t be able to do it by myself.

“Dublin living is very expensive from rent to bills, it’s difficult to save up for small things, never mind a surgery that costs over five grand. It’s insane to have this backing, it hasn’t hit me properly.”

You can donate to Callum’s GoFundMe here.

Read More: Things to do in Dublin this weekend: Best nights out, foodie experiences and family fun

Read More:Irish Rail passengers treated to free concert as Gavin James plays Heuston Station piano

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletterto get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.