Young man dies and woman injured in horror Dublin crash

A young man has died and another has been arrested following a horror crash on the Sarsfield Road in Ballyfermot last night.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 10:35pm. The man was seriously injured and was taken to St James’ Hospital where he later passed away.

A woman, also in her 20’s, was injured during the crash and taken to St James’ Hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A man is his 30’s was arrested and is currently being held in Clondalkin garda station.

The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the Sarsfield Road in Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin yesterday, 3rd October 2021.

“The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10.35pm, which resulted in a male passenger (20s) receiving serious injuries.

“The man was taken to St James’ Hospital where he later passed away. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

“A second passenger from the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was also taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed overnight to allow for the scene to be examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since re-opened.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

