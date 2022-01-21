Young Dublin boxing club punching above its weight with female underage champion

A relatively new boxing club is enjoying the spoils of hard work after one of their female underage boxer became a champion.

Despite her mam ‘hating’ the idea of her boxing, Megan Flynn is a two time All-Ireland champion.

The Ballyfermot native trains three or four times a week and the intensity depends on how close a competition is.

Founder of the club Pat Cullen said the idea to start the club came from a conversation in a hallway.

He said: “It will be ten years this September that we will have been going.

“We cater for ages from school going kids right up to adults. Our biggest range is probably from seven to 18 years of age.

“We have other classes for adults but they are probably coming for more of the fitness than the boxing end of it.

“We have a lot of young girls and boys who have done great over the years. We are relatively knew in the world of boxing – a lot of clubs are around 30, 40, 50 years.









“It basically came from a fitness class we were running up here in Cherry Orchard. Myself, I was never involved in boxing but I work with young people in the area and I set up a fitness class and that is how I met Liam Murphy – our head coach.

“The fitness class went so well that we got talking one day and we said ‘wouldn’t it be great if we started a boxing club’.

“So that is where it all started, a conversation in a hall between myself, Liam, Siobhan and Declan to where we are today.”

Mr Cullen thanked Dublin City Council official Dave O’Donovan for the support the club has received from the local authority over the last few years.

He said: “We have had great support from Dublin City Council over the years – huge, massive support – especially from Dave O’Donovan. He has been great for us including the extension to the community centre where we train.

“That is brilliant because for eight years we had to put the bags up and take them down every evening and morning. That was a lot of work.”

