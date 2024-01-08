You won’t even miss work meetings by driving: Microsoft Teams will come to Android Auto in February

Initially Android Auto only supported navigation and multimedia applications, but over time Google has opened up the system little by little. At the last Google I/O the company announced that they would go up to Android Auto Apps like Zoom, WebEx, and Microsoft Teams. The first two began their deployment in September and we already know when the last one will be ready.

Microsoft 365 roadmap shows it will be possible join meetings and make calls with Microsoft Teams on Android Auto starting next February. That is, almost a year after the news was announced by Google.

Microsoft Teams calling on Android Auto

Last year Google announced that it would allow applications like Zoom on Android Auto, with a first batch made up precisely of Zoom, WebEx and Microsoft Teams.

In this way, we can see the meetings that we have pending on the calendar and join them from the car, using the audio. Soon we will be able to do just this but in Microsoft Teams calls.

The Zoom and WebEx applications began to be deployed on Android Auto in September, although the truth is that the deployment has not been completed for everyone, and they should reach the entire world in February 2024at least according to Microsoft’s official development plan.

This plan details that “Teams in Android Auto lets you easily join meetings from the calendar view, quickly call your quick contacts, and view your recent calls on Android phones.” That is, it will serve us both join meetings from the car or make calls to our co-workers.

The Microsoft Teams application is already compatible with Android Auto, but with the messaging application template, based on notifications of new messages that reach our mobile. Sometime in February, that should change for show us the calendar with our upcoming meetings on the interface and be able to join one that is directly underway.

