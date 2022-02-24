You will no longer get lost when setting up Twitter for Android, what has changed?

Surely on more than one occasion you have gone crazy to find something in the configuration of the Twitter application for Android. Do not think that this is something that happens only to you, far from it. The fact is that it seems that the social network has decided to take action on the matter and has developed a tool that can radically put an end to what has been said. As has been known, some users of the Twitter Android application have begun to receive an improvement that aims to enable users to find the options they want to modify in the Twitter configuration as quickly as possible. Therefore, in principle, the chaos that exists in development is eliminated, which makes it very difficult to quickly locate the different parameters that can be modified to customize the use of the app. What has Twitter included Well, something as simple as adding a search engine in the application configuration section. Just as Google did a while ago on Android, where it placed a similar tool in the system settings, Twitter has decided that this is the best option to improve life for users who want to modify any of the sections that exist here (such as for example everything that has to do with notifications or the user interface). The place where the corresponding bar is located is in the upper area of ​​the configuration screen, so there is no loss when locating it. Its use, in addition, could not be simpler: simply write what you are looking for, such as Dark Mode. Once this is done, the results will be displayed in a lower list that allows it to be used, since when clicking on the chosen one, it automatically goes to the corresponding section to execute the corresponding modifications. Easier, impossible. Deployment of this Twitter improvement For now there are few users who report that they already have the search bar available in the Android application, but little by little the deployment is increasing. In this way, if you don’t already have this option, in a matter of a few days you will have it and you will be able to use it so that everything is much easier when it comes to changing the configuration of the Twitter application. Without a doubt, this is an excellent idea that will make life much easier for users. >