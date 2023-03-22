5G News
You will need a certified cable to charge your iPhone 15 at maximum speed according to Ming-Chi Kuo

You will need a certified cable to charge your iPhone 15 at maximum speed according to Ming-Chi Kuo

By Abraham
All the rumors about the iPhone 15 suggest that it will change its Lightning connector for a USB Type-C connector, but everything indicates that the change will come with a small inconvenience.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will limit the charging speed for iPhone 15 users who do not use Apple-certified chargers and cables.

Kuo claims that the faster charging speeds of the iPhone 15 will only work if you have a USB-C cable that has been certified through Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) program. So an Apple-made USB-C charger won’t cut it for fast charging speeds unless you have the right cable.

Although all models of the iPhone 15 will come with USB-C, only the iPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro Max they will benefit from the 20 Gbps data transfer speeds of USB 3.2. He iPhone 15 / 15Plus they’ll stick with USB 2.0, which offers the same 480 Mbps as Apple’s Lightning port.

The best of the iPhone 14 Pro on your Android: transform the camera hole into a dynamic island

Apple hasn’t placed any restrictions on USB-C on its iPads or Macs, both of which have had this port for several years. So the question is, why is Apple going to impose this restriction now?

Apple has always stated that the MFi program aims to protect customers by ensuring that its cables and accessories are safe and genuine. Apple will likely argue that using MFi cables is best for its customers.

