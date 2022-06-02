You will have to buy an iPhone 14 Pro to have more power, what is the reason?

Little by little the long-awaited arrival of the new iPhone 14 to the market. It will be in September, since Apple does not change the way it acts one iota, so there will be no advance or delay… the Cupertino company arrives when it wants to arrive. Well, new information about the power of the new generation of their phones has been revealed and some details are confirmed that will not be to everyone’s taste.

For some time it has been more than clear that there will be notable differences between the models that are considered basic and the iPhone 14 Pro. Some of them will be the use or not of the hole of the screen and the inclusion of a camera much better on devices that will be more expensive and will belong to the higher generation. But, it seems, the different options between one and the other models do not end here.

They will not use the same processor

According to the data that has been published, only the iPhone 14 Pro will include a new SoC inside, the A16 Bionic. This component, with improved manufacturing technology, will offer superior performance and will also optimize everything that has to do with consumption. Therefore, it will improve the previous version of Apple smartphones significantly. In other words, this is what every user who follows Apple expects from generation to generation.

And what about the iPhone 14? Well, this is where the bad news comes, since everything indicates that they will stay with the A15 Bionic that are already used by the phones that are on the market (perhaps they include some improvement in energy management, but it will be minor). This will mean that they will offer a similar power -and, therefore, more than one will seriously consider whether they need to make the leap and pay the price that the new terminals of the Cupertino company usually have-.

pexels

Of course, where there will be progress in all the models that are announced in September of this year, it will be in the RAMwhich will amount to at least 6GB (being type LPDDR4X). This will improve the ability of terminals to multitask and, by extension, to obtain a more positive perception of fluidity when running all kinds of applications. It’s something.

The reasons for this to happen on the iPhone 14

Well, everything seems to indicate that the complexity of the chip market in general and mobile processors in particular will make the North American firm decide to take this step. The objective, as it is logical to think, is do not fall into very high manufacturing costs -to maintain the fantastic margins that Apple has on each terminal it sells-. Therefore, who suffers the most and least from the risks of the market, and a clear example is that the iPhone 14 could be the first Apple smartphones not to offer the same SoC in its entire product range.

>