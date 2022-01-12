You will finally be able to listen to WhatsApp voice notes even if you leave a chat, how?

Until recently, most WhatsApp users linked the use of voice notes with a practice linked to the youngest who, instead of typing on the screen for a long time, prefer to release their ramblings out loud to save time and effort. But it turns out that this comfort has been extended to other age groups that have seen the same utility, despite the fact that the receiver must be in a very specific situation to be able to listen to them without problems.

Those voice notes have undergone many changes in WhatsApp in recent times, such as its interface, which has been enhanced to allow us to listen to them before sending them, or play them at different speeds to save listening time. Unfortunately, despite all those efforts invested, we continue to have to stay anchored to a chat to hear them all at once because if we leave the conversation … it stops playing.

No matter where you go

What WABetaInfo colleagues have discovered is that since WhatsApp are working to allow us to listen to a voice memo in any instance of the application, in such a way that the reproduction will be maintained even if we leave the conversation where we received it. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just below.







New interface for voice notes. WABetaInfo

What WhatsApp will do when this update reaches our devices is that the voice note contact icon, the playback controls and the duration line will remain visible at the top of the application and, there, It will be for many conversations that we visit or menus of the app let’s configure. As if it were Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal that, although we browse the playlist, news or searches, the current topic is always in view to control if we want to stop it, listen to it again, etc.

In addition, in case we do not want to continue listening, we will not have to return to the chat where we received that voice note, since the new control will offer a function to close it quickly, thanks to that “X” that you can see on the right of the screen. Overall, the solution adopted by WhatsApp is not particularly refined, but focuses on improving the usability general of a type of content that, as we told you at the beginning, has not only become popular but also helps to stay calm in conversations because it clearly conveys the tone with which things are said.