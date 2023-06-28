You will be surprised at what you can do with Go 3, the new Insta360 action camera

- Advertisement -

Insta360, a company specializing in action cameras, now surprises us with the official arrival of Go 3, its tiny action camera that improves in a number of aspects compared to Go 2, especially highlighting the integration of a folding screen in the camera case. camera.

This integration makes it possible to see in real time what the camera is observing, whether it is inside the case or is in a nearby place independently.



Compact camera for vlogging and more

This is a most interesting facet for what it does without the mobile phone screen to improve camera framing and to be able to view what is recorded in real time, especially benefiting the content creators themselves, especially those who They focus on content from different sports disciplines.

The new Go3 also stands out for integrating an adjustable support and allowing better fixing to different elements through a reusable adhesive, although internally it slightly improves its resolution to reach 2.7K.

It also improves the storage options, being able to purchase a version with a maximum capacity of 128 GB, and it even has a 50% longer battery life compared to the Go 2.

As for audio, this version has 2 integrated microphones for better acoustic pickup.

The improvements make the price rise slightly compared to the Go 2

All these improvements are also reflected in the price, which is slightly higher than the Go2. Users will be able to purchase an independent basic kit with a camera with 32 GB of storage at the price of 429.99 euros.

In addition, they have advanced kits with higher prices depending on the use they want to give to the camera.

AI editing in the companion app

In any case, whatever option is chosen, users will be able to benefit from the power of Artificial Intelligence to carry out automatic editions thanks to the complementary application.

Insta360 warns of compatibility problems with Android phones with a Qualcomm SDM765 5G processor, and in general terms, its application does not work on 32-bit systems, requiring a 64-bit system

More info/Image Credit: Insta360 Go 3