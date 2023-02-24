You will be able to know the time you spend on each document with the new Google Docs stopwatch

Google Docs has long relied on the dynamics of smart chips. They are those labels that allow us to add information just by writing @ followed by the corresponding subject.

Once we perform that action, Docs completes the information with the corresponding data. A dynamic that speeds up our work and saves us from having to deal with different applications.

- Advertisement -

For example, you can add a date chip like @today or @tomorrow, and the corresponding date will be added automatically. Or you can have a place chip inserted just by typing @ + the name of a city, address, tourist spot, etc. And you will see that just by passing the mouse pointer, a file of the place will be seen as a preview in Google Maps.

And you can repeat the same dynamic with people chips, files and calendar events. And now more smart chips are being added that cover other user needs. For example, if you are one of those who use the Pomodoro technique or some tool to track the time it takes to get the job done, it will help to have one of the new smart chips.

You can control the time in your documents with the new intelligent chip of Google Docs

Thanks to a new update, you will be able to count on a timer chip that will allow you to have a timer directly on your document. So you will save having to depend on an external tool to control the time. Of course, this is a basic stopwatch, showing us the time along with options to start, stop, and reset it.

So you can insert it, for example, at the top of the document and time the time the project is taking you. Or you can use it as a guide to spend some time on the work you’re doing on the document. And when you finish the task, you can delete it.

- Advertisement -

You may not find this smart chip on your account yet, as the rollout of this new option will be gradual and will take a few weeks to reach all users. To find out if you already have it, just go to the top menu and look for Insert >> Smart Chips >> Stopwatch.