You will be able to charge the Apple AR glasses while you use them. How?

One of the most surprising Apple products are its long-awaited mixed reality glasses by combining VR and AR. We already know some details, such as that its launch could be delayed to 2023. And now new information about this curious device has been published.

And it is that Apple presented in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) a new patent related to the load of these enigmatic glasses of mixed reality. Thanks to this we know How will charging Apple Glass work?

This patent, which has been discovered by the folks at Patently Apple, talks about a head-mounted display system that can be charged wirelessly via inductive coils located on each side of the computer.

Apple Glass will have wireless charging

In this way, andhe objective of Apple is to offer a magnetic charging system that facilitates the process. To do this, each of the headphones located on the sides would have receiving coils that would be responsible for recharging the equipment. Also, Apple explains two different charging modes.

On the one hand, A wireless charging pad that has been specifically designed for this device may be used. The patent states that “head-mounted display and power supply device are cooperatively configured to align the transmission coil”, making placing this gadget on its base easier for the user.

And the most interesting is the second method, since, as reported by Apple, you could charge your mixed reality glasses while using them in the purest MagSafe style. It should be noted that we are dealing with a patent that has been recently accepted, but it does not mean that it will become the charging system that these mixed reality glasses that Apple is working on will use.

But the truth is that it makes all the sense in the world. Previous rumors suggest that these glasses would have MiniLED panels, so the energy consumption will be remarkable. And since the Cupertino-based firm doesn’t want its gadget to be too heavy, they will have opted for a wireless charging system that allows you to use Apple Glass while charging to compensate for a moderately sized battery.

According to the release date, Different rumors suggest that Apple could present its virtual reality glasses this year, although there are possibilities that they will delay its launch to 2023.

