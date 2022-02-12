You should update NOW to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1

Less than a month after iOS and iPadOS 15.3 arrived, Apple He has launched an important security update that you should install.

Specifically, new updates to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 address a potential security flaw in Safari’s web browser engine, WebKit.

This security flaw would allow hidden malicious operations on websites to take advantage of the memory leak to execute their own code.

An attacker could take advantage of a memory error in Safari to corrupt data or execute other functions without user authorization.

According to Apple’s description, the security exploit, “CVE-2022-22620”, was discovered by an “anonymous researcher” and may affect iPhone 6s and later, iPod Touch 7th generation, iPad mini 4 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, and all versions of iPad Pro.

The iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update notes state that Apple has received at least one report indicating that the exploit may have been used before this update, although it does not go into detail.

It is recommended that users install the latest update as soon as possible. If you don’t have automatic updates turned on, you can manually check for and install iOS 15.3.1 or iPadOS 15.3.1 from your device’s system menu under General > Software Update.