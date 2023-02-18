You received? Samsung releases February security patch for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

Update (02/18/2023) – FM

Samsung began rolling out a new update to Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus users this Saturday (18). The new firmware version is identified by the order N97xFXXS8HWA5 and includes the February 2023 security patch. O patch is available to many users in Latin American countries — including Argentina and Colombia — so it shouldn’t be long until Europeians receive the update which fixes 48 Android security vulnerabilities, as well as 6 holes found in Samsung’s proprietary modules.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus will not receive Android 13, so their updates are limited to fixing security flaws and bugs that could compromise the user experience. Launched with Android 9 in 2019, the models were included in the former South Korean policy that offered only three versions of the operating system. The model will remain running Android 12, but Samsung is still guaranteeing security updates for the phones in question for several months ahead. Currently, the brand's former tops of the line are under the policy of updates monthly.

To check for available updates for your Galaxy phone or tablet, just follow these steps: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. The models that received the February package in Europe include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy A52 5G. The list should expand in the coming weeks, so keep following the news here at TechSmart!

Update (2/1/2023) – HA

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January security patch

Even without being entitled to Android 13, the Galaxy Note 10 is opening 2023 on the right foot — after all, it has just become the brand's first Android handset to receive the January 2023 security patch. It's a slightly more advanced patch than the one made available in December for a series of cell phones from the South Korean company. Software update valid for Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus arrives with firmware version N970FXXS8HVL3 first in Switzerland, and should be released to other countries by the end of the month. Samsung, however, has not yet detailed which security vulnerabilities have been fixed with this patch. More information should be released this week.





To check if the new feature has arrived, just go to Settings > Software Update and tap Download and Install. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy Note 10 series hit the market in the second half of 2019 still with Android 9, and was successively receiving the new systems until the end of 2021, when it started to run the One UI 4 interface, with Android 12. As said, the cell phone will no longer receive Android 13.

Update (10/06/2021) – PM

Samsung starts releasing October bundle for the Galaxy Note 10 family

Samsung continues to roll out the October security patch to more and more devices, and the most recently covered series is the Galaxy Note 10. According to SamMobile, in some countries such as Colombia, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, the firmware N97xFXXS7FUI5 is coming to phablets with fixes for over 60 vulnerabilities related to data security and privacy. In addition, the update also brings general bug fixes and system performance improvements. We still don't know when it will land here in Europe, however, we suspect it shouldn't take more than a few weeks.

Original article (09/07/2021) Samsung starts releasing September pack for Galaxy Note 10 family phones

Samsung began rolling out the September 2021 security patch to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus smartphones earlier this week. For now, availability is only valid for cell phone variants in South Korea, the brand's home country. The latest update changes the software version to build N971NKSU2FUH7, as well as changing the security patch date to September 1st.





So far, Samsung has yet to reveal which vulnerabilities were fixed. The expectation is that the information will be published in the next two weeks. The update may also contain general bug fixes and system stability improvements. The Galaxy Note 10 series launched two years ago with native Android 9 Pie. The devices in the line received Android 10 – at the end of 2019 – and Android 11 – in 2020. They should install Android 12 in the future, as they are part of the list of Samsung models that will have three years of operating system changes.

Updates must be available via OTA, i.e. with an automatic notification for download and installation. If you want to manually check if your device has already been contemplated, you can check it in the following way: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. So, has your Galaxy Note 10 or other model ever been graced with the latest Android security suite? Tell us in the space below.

