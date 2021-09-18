For years, companies like Microsoft have been working to leave passwords behind in favor of more comfortable and secure methods … and those of Redmond have reached the goal, so if you are a user of his and you would like to get rid of the password to log in to his services, you can do it now.

There is a problem with passwords: they are a drag, but they are also essential in the virtual world in which we move every day. Passwords also have a big problem: the conditions for their management to be secure. For example, not repeating passwords or using strong passwords, and if you can remember a password, it is not secure, and even if it was, how many passwords of that type can you remember?

The story goes back a long way and although it has been improved a lot with the help of password managers, the big tech companies are aware that not much can be asked of their common users and that you have to make it as easy as possible. Is it what Microsoft has done now? Not exactly, but the step is very interesting and the headline is explicit: you no longer need a password to access your Microsoft account.

Namely: you can log in to your Microsoft account using your fingerprint or facial recognition, but these and other methods have always been linked to a password, which was something like a master key: if you lost it, you had a problem. Well, you no longer need to fear about it, because you can eradicate the password yourself for the remains … with conditions, of course.

First of all, it is essential that you have the Microsoft Authenticator application installed on your Android or iOS phone. Then go to the security preferences of the Microsoft account, enter the section of Security options and go down to the section of Additional security, where next to the two-step verification option you will see a new one that is completely descriptive: Account without passwords which is disabled by default.

Two-step verification is mandatory!

If you prefer to read about the reason for this decision, as well as be guided through the process by those responsible for it, Microsoft explains everything in this article. I have simply summarized it for you. Now it is your turn to consider whether you should delete or keep the password, because just as you can forget it, or you can lose access to your password manager, you can also lose the device on which you have Authenticator installed.

By the way, watch out for Microsoft Authenticator, which is going to become an indispensable piece of software for the user of the company’s software and services ecosystem… as a password manager integrated with the Edge browser, no less. Contradiction? Not at all, but Rome wasn’t built in a day.