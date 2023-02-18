You may not want to update to One UI 5.1 so fast: Some devices are draining their batteries

- Advertisement -

Samsung has been very quick to push One UI 5.1 to its older smartphones. The new version debuted with the Galaxy S23 series and is already making its way to older Galaxy families. However, there seems to be some issues with the update, particularly on those Galaxy S22 and Galaxy 21 series devices. One UI 5.1 is killing the battery life on these phones, so you may not want to update your phone to One UI 5.1 yet. There have been multiple reports on the Samsung forums and other communities about a significant decrease in battery life once these devices were updated to One UI 5.1. Some users are also mentioning that their devices get quite hotter as a result of this.

It’s not entirely clear what causes battery drain on these devices. There is no doubt that One UI 5.1 is the cause of the problem as the devices were working fine before they were updated. Someone on Reddit pointed out that Samsung Keyboard battery usage has skyrocketed after One UI 5.1. Maybe that could be the cause of this problem. Samsung live chat support suggests clearing the cache and data of Samsung Keyboard and restarting the device. Have you experienced increased battery consumption on your Samsung device after updating to One UI 5.1?