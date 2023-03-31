5G News
By Abraham
You listen? YouTube Music starts supporting podcasts
YouTube Music has received several new features such as customizable radios, selections of covers and remixes and today a Reddit user indicated that the application is launching the option to listen and search for podcasts through the same application. The novelty is now available to users of the service in the US.

As we can see below, the screenshots show that YouTube Music has gained a new interface for listening to podcasts, as well as new filters to search for content to listen to, in addition to songs, albums and artists.

The main home screen of the player brings new buttons to forward or backward the audio, select the playback speed and sleep timer, which ends playback after a defined period.

Despite the news, YouTube Music is still not offering the same amount of podcasts as the Google Podcasts application and Spotify, as so far only those that have videos published on YouTube and marked as this type of media are included in the catalog.

We expect Google to add more podcasts to YouTube Music in the future, as it would be a losing battle against Spotify ignoring content from diverse creators who don’t produce videos.

Anyway, if this happens, it is likely that YouTube Music will replace Google Podcasts at some point, but for now it is still too early to say, as the novelty is still restricted to selected users in the US.

Do you often listen to podcasts? Tell us which one is your favorite.

