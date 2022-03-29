Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

You like to fly? The new Garmin D2 Mach 1 smartwatch is for you

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Smart watches have evolved so much that there are already models that include very specific improvements for specific markets. But, they always maintain the functions that are basic in these wearables, so they can be used to great advantage. Garmin D2 Mach 1which targets the market of those who fly regularly or are pilots.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Aesthetically, this is a device that has great appeal, since it can be achieved with different finishes, such as the stainless steel or titanium. In addition, it has options as striking as the use of sapphire glass so that the smartwatch screen has fantastic resistance. By the way, the panel used in this watch is an AMOLED type of 1.3 inchescompletely circular, so its appearance is quite traditional, which users always like.

Read:

Facebook Messenger will allow you to divide payments between friends

Good autonomy and great compatibility

In the first case, it must be said that, with regular use with the sensors activated, you can spend up to 11 days without having to charge the Garmin D2 Mach 1. This is more than enough time so you don’t have to constantly charge with the USB cable you use for this task. This GPS device is not lacking in that they are combined with Pulse Ox technology. If both options are activated, the time is reduced… but you will always exceed the full day. That is, it responds perfectly.

Garmin
Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

If you are wondering about the compatibility offered by this smart watch, it is all good news. Thanks to the use of Bluetooth technology, you will have no problem synchronizing the equipment with both mobile phones. iOS such as those using the operating system Android. Of course, to achieve this you will have to use Garmin’s own application that is downloaded for free in the official Apple and Google stores, respectively.

Garmin D2 Mach 1, ideal for aircraft lovers

This manufacturer has a line of smartwatches that are prepared to be concrete solutions for some things, such as a good companion for those who play golf. The fact is that the model we are talking about includes a large number of possibilities that make it perfect for those who fly a lot and even pilots. A couple of examples of what we say is the inclusion of a moving map with NEXRAD radar that offers direct navigation -and is combined with the climate of aviation-. In addition, it is also capable of displaying airport data due to the fact that it has automatic flight registration.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Finally, it is important to mention that the Garmin D2 Mach 1 can be obtained from today with different straps where one of titanium or the usual leather is not lacking. is it possible to get from 1,000 euros, a considerable amount, but that is justified due to everything that it includes to control the flights. The truth is that this is a device that, at least, attracts attention.

>

Read:

A service for storing notes and playing sounds on Twitter Spaces

Previous articleHow to get the GTA Online promotion for PS5 totally free
Next articleHuge reward offered to find missing dog
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Stir, a dating app for single moms and dads

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Trust presents the GXT 980 Redex, its new wireless rechargeable gaming mouse

Being one of the basic pillars of peripherals, having a good mouse is essential for every gamer. ...
Tech News

Edactis, online class platform that generates free classes for people with difficulties

There are many platforms with online classes, but there is a specific one that catches my attention because...
Tech News

WhatsApp will soon have the best Telegram function to send files

One of the most popular instant messaging applications is WhatsApp. The platform owned by Meta (Facebook)...

© 2021 voonze.com.