You like to fly? The new Garmin D2 Mach 1 smartwatch is for you

Smart watches have evolved so much that there are already models that include very specific improvements for specific markets. But, they always maintain the functions that are basic in these wearables, so they can be used to great advantage. Garmin D2 Mach 1which targets the market of those who fly regularly or are pilots.

Aesthetically, this is a device that has great appeal, since it can be achieved with different finishes, such as the stainless steel or titanium. In addition, it has options as striking as the use of sapphire glass so that the smartwatch screen has fantastic resistance. By the way, the panel used in this watch is an AMOLED type of 1.3 inchescompletely circular, so its appearance is quite traditional, which users always like.

Good autonomy and great compatibility

In the first case, it must be said that, with regular use with the sensors activated, you can spend up to 11 days without having to charge the Garmin D2 Mach 1. This is more than enough time so you don’t have to constantly charge with the USB cable you use for this task. This GPS device is not lacking in that they are combined with Pulse Ox technology. If both options are activated, the time is reduced… but you will always exceed the full day. That is, it responds perfectly.

Garmin

If you are wondering about the compatibility offered by this smart watch, it is all good news. Thanks to the use of Bluetooth technology, you will have no problem synchronizing the equipment with both mobile phones. iOS such as those using the operating system Android. Of course, to achieve this you will have to use Garmin’s own application that is downloaded for free in the official Apple and Google stores, respectively.

Garmin D2 Mach 1, ideal for aircraft lovers

This manufacturer has a line of smartwatches that are prepared to be concrete solutions for some things, such as a good companion for those who play golf. The fact is that the model we are talking about includes a large number of possibilities that make it perfect for those who fly a lot and even pilots. A couple of examples of what we say is the inclusion of a moving map with NEXRAD radar that offers direct navigation -and is combined with the climate of aviation-. In addition, it is also capable of displaying airport data due to the fact that it has automatic flight registration.

Finally, it is important to mention that the Garmin D2 Mach 1 can be obtained from today with different straps where one of titanium or the usual leather is not lacking. is it possible to get from 1,000 euros, a considerable amount, but that is justified due to everything that it includes to control the flights. The truth is that this is a device that, at least, attracts attention.

>