You haven’t even noticed but the Google Chrome logo has changed: how is it now?

Surely it has happened to you on several occasions: you have your eyes made of a logo, or a very specific design in something that you see daily on your mobile, but you do not notice that it is an old element or with an outdated appearance. That only happens when a new reinterpretation appears and, only then, do you become aware of the feeling of being outdated, of not being in line with the times in which we find ourselves. Something like this happens with the logos of the applications, and even with the design they have inside, which is mandatory every few years to look at how to improve them. And Google, since last Friday, has launched a process of remodeling the Chrome logo, one of the most recognizable in the current panorama of apps that we have installed on our iOS and Android terminals. Few changes, but evident It was last Friday when Google began to change that logo of its Chrome application progressively, in a process that will take a few more days but that leaves us with an aspect that substantially rejuvenates what was seen in the last logo of the browser, changes dating from 2014. That is, just eight years ago now. The announcement came thanks to publications uploaded by Google’s own designers, who took the opportunity to tell us what they had modified. A logo that seems to have several circles thrown in any way but behind a complex design process. As you can read in the spectacular thread that has gone viral in recent days. In short, some users have detected that “the colors are brighter and the blue circle is bigger”, although their analysis is not up to the level of, for example, that of @elvin_not_11, one of the parents of the creature inside Google: “We simplified the main brand icon by removing shadows, refining proportions and brightening colors, to align it with Google’s most modern brand expression.” Additionally, “we also found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an off-putting color vibrancy, so we introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate that, making it more accessible.” So you know, in a few dates all those places where the Chrome logo appears, you will see improvements so subtle that they will give you the feeling that nothing has changed. Or if? >