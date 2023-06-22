You can update! Apple releases iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, macOS 13.4.1 Ventura and watchOS 9.5.2

- Advertisement -

Apple released this Wednesday (21) new versions for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch operating systems. Available to all users, iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, macOS 13.4.1 Ventura and watchOS 9.5.2 are minor updates that focus on fixing security flaws, bugs and improving the performance of devices. Still no sign of an update for the Apple TV, the other products are already receiving their new software versions in all regions of the world. iOS 16.5.1 hits users highlighted with “important security fixes” and recommended for everyone, but the details were not disclosed in the release notes.

iPhone users will also receive a fix for a bug that prevented their device from charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter. The changes described for iPadOS 16.5.1 are identical to what was seen in iOS 16.5.1. To update your iPhone or iPad, just go to: Settings > General > Software Update.

macOS 13.4.1, on the other hand, brings only recommended security fixes for users. Apple has also made macOS 11.7.8 and macOS 12.6.7 available for those who own a Mac that is incompatible with macOS Ventura, signaling that there are security holes that could also affect older versions of the software. Bing Chat should no longer be exclusive to Microsoft Edge to reach Chrome and Safari Mac can be updated following this path: Apple Menu > System Settings > General > System Settings > Software Update.

watchOS 9.5.2 is also a more timid update and focuses on fixing bugs and possible security flaws in the brand's smartwatches. That update follows the recent release of watchOS 9.5.1, which fixed issues with the watch screen displaying colors. It should be remembered that, to update the Apple Watch, it must have at least 50% of its battery charged and be within range of an iPhone. It is possible that, soon, the wearable will not depend (only) on the smartphone to function. Have you already updated your device? How is your experience? Comment below!

