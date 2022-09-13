You can update! Apple releases iOS 15.7, iPadOS 15.7 and macOS 12.6 to all users

Update (09/12/2022) – FM

released this Monday (12) new updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac users. O iOS 15.7, 15.7, and 12.6 are released with minor security fixes and stability improvements for the platforms in question, but without adding new features, as that will be the role of iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura. The iOS 15.7 update package weighs 364.4 MB and is now available for eligible devices. O update it also serves as a way to maintain support for cell phones that will not be compatible with iOS 16, that is, iPhone 7 and previously released models.

According to Apple, iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 bring fixes for several security flaws cataloged in CVE, including CVE-2022-32854 and CVE-2022-32883, such that mainly affected the operating system kernel. The AOKZOE A1 will be the first handheld PC with a Ryzen 7 6800U inside - Advertisement - macOS 12.6 Monterey, meanwhile, weighs 1.59GB and brings the same promises of “important security updates”. The new version is accompanied by an update to the Safari 16, which brings a series of adjustments to make the experience even more fluid with enhanced privacy.

Among the novelties of the new version of Apple’s proprietary browser, there is the possibility of adding a custom background image and pinning the most visited sites in each Tab Group. Check out the release notes below: Tab Group landing pages allow you to add different backgrounds and favorites for each Tab Group;

The tabs pinned to the Tab Groups make it possible to pin frequently visited sites to each Tab Group;

The tabs in the sidebar show a list view of the open tabs;

Settings set for specific sites are now synced across devices;

Editing strong passwords allows you to meet site-specific strong password requirements. Apple is also releasing macOS Big Sur 11.7 for all supported Mac models — that is, those that could not upgrade to Monterey — as well as the stable version of Xcode 14.

All updates are being pushed to eligible devices this Monday (12). For those who want to upgrade to the new version of the iPhone operating system, it is now possible to upgrade to iOS 16, whose installation package weighs 3.03 GB and brings the new Lock Screen design and a variety of new features.

Update (07/15/2022) – EB

Apple releases RC2 version of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6

- Advertisement - Earlier this week Apple released the first Release Candidate version iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6 and today the RC2 version is coming with improvements for iOS and iPadOS. See now what changes with the update that arrives before the stable version is released in the coming weeks.

The new version arrives with bug fixes and more optimizations for the iPhones and iPads operating systems before the final version is released in the coming weeks. As such, some of the changes in this release include: New option to restart, pause, rewind or fast forward a live sports game in the TV app;

Fix for Tweaks bug showing storage as full even with available space.

Bug fix when using braille accessories with the Email app;

It is worth mentioning that to access this version you must have an account and a developer profile installed on your device. Also, you must have at least 50% battery charge and be connected to WiFi to download and install the new updates for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 RC2.

Update (07/12/2022) – EB 7 Best Video Editors for iPhone Apple Releases Release Candidate for iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6

- Advertisement - Yesterday Apple released the public beta version of its operating systems and today we have the Release Candidate (RC), which is coming with iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6. This version is considered RC, because if no bugs are found it should be made available to everyone in the next few weeks.

The builds of updates released today are as follows: iOS 15.6: 19G69

iPadOS 15.6: 19G69

macOS 12.5: 21G69

watchOS 8.7: 19U66

In addition, these versions should soon be available on Apple’s public testing program, as at this time only registered developers can obtain them. Therefore, if you want to install this update, you must have a registered account on Apple’s developer portal and install the necessary certificates on your devices starting with your iPhone.

Finally, Apple will now focus on developing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, which are in their third beta and should be released with the new iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in September or October this year.

Update (07/11/2022) – LR Apple launches public beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9

Following the schedule of updates of its beta channel, Apple released this Monday (11) new published beta versions of the operating systems iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, the company’s proprietary interface that must have the stable version made available in the last quarter of this year at the iPhone 14 Series launch event. Last Wednesday (6), the developer released the third beta version for developers, including general improvements in software performance and the security tool “Lockdown Mode”, which arrives as an extra layer of security against spyware by enhancing privacy. of brand users.

As with other public betas, to experience the new features in advance, you must be enrolled in the “Apple Beta Software Program” and have a device compatible with the released version. It should be noted that beta systems have not been completed and may have bugs, failures and incompatibility with apps during use. The consumption of the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 will be much lower than what the first rumors said As determined by AllCellularfor now there are no reports of problems with the public beta update on this channel, however, users previously reported difficulty in accessing the main banking applications installed on the device. Apple Beta — join.

Update (07/06/2022) – FM Apple releases beta 3 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9 for devs

Apple released this Wednesday (06) the third beta version for developers of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. Major updates to its operating systems should be released to all users in mid-May. September, but it is possible to find some of the news in previous builds. One of the new features found in beta 3 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura is the “Lockdown Mode”, an extremely strict spyware protection feature. Apple explains that this mode is optional and should only be used if the user believes they could be the target of a highly sophisticated, personal cyberattack.

“When the iPhone is in Lockdown Mode, it will not work as usual,” reads the first message from the tool. Applications, websites, and system resources are “strictly limited” for security reasons, and some phone, tablet, or computer functions may be completely unavailable.

For now, there is no detailed news for watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, but we know that the new version of the Apple Watch operating system will add VoIP to WhatsApp, Telegram and other third-party apps. Apple TV, meanwhile, will finally add in-app HDR10+ support and Nintendo Switch controller compatibility. The beta is only available to developers registered on the Apple Developer Center, but it shouldn’t be long before big tech makes public betas of the platforms available, allowing all users to try out features like the new iOS 16 Lock Screen and improvements to multitasking. from iPadOS 16. Apple Developer Center — access

Original text (22/06/2022)

Download Now: Apple Releases iOS 16 Beta 2, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, and WatchOS 9 for devs

Apple announced the new versions of its operating systems at WWDC22 on June 6th and now the beta 2 version of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9 has just arrived with fixes and new features for developers to enjoy. implement improvements to your apps and try out what’s new.

You can register and download the latest versions from the link below: Apple Developer Center — access In addition, it is worth remembering that you need to install the developer profile on watchOS 9, only after this configuration is it possible to download the update through your iPhone, which also needs to be running iOS 16 first. Make sure you have at least 50% battery charge on all your devices to install the update.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura and tvOS 16 are still reported to bring major performance improvements, a nice new feature for those who are testing these versions first hand.

