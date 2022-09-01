You can send messages to yourself on WhatsApp with its new function

You will no longer need to use tricks to have a chat that allows you to send to in the app.

WhatsApp will finally copy the Telegram that allows users to have a personal chat to use as a notebook, to send messages or save content.

WhatsApp will allow you to send messages to yourself

- Advertisement -

If you want to “write to yourself” on WhatsApp you have to apply some trick. For example, creating a group where only you are a member, adding your mobile number as a contact or creating a web link with your phone number.

Although it is not complicated to create this personal space, it will be much easier in the future since WhatsApp is preparing a function for you to have your own private chat.

As mentioned by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to use their own chats, Telegram-style. When we use the search engine to search for a contact, we will see that WhatsApp adds “YOU” with the message “to send messages to yourself”.

Just by choosing this option we will already have our private chat to send us messages, write down tasks, save files, etc. And of course, the messages or content that we send in this chat will be synchronized on all devices.

- Advertisement -

This function could already be seen in the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop (although it is in development), but it will surely also be implemented in the WhatsApp app for iOS and Android. And this is not the only novelty that is on the way, since WhatsApp has several functions in development, and other features in testing in its beta versions.

For example, one of the functions being tested is the one that allows WhatsApp to be configured in any language, regardless of the language that we have configured on the mobile.