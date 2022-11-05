You can play! Xbox Cloud Gaming is updated with performance improvements

If you play with Xbox Cloud Streaming we have great news. The service has just been updated with performance and quality improvements on various systems such as Linux, ChromeOS and also on the Steam Deck. The news was shared by CohenJordan on Reddit, who is an Xbox employee.

In the Reddit post, CohenJordan says: Hey guys! We’ve just released a set of performance improvements to Xbox Cloud Gaming for gamers playing via browser on Linux and ChromeOS devices. You can expect higher resolution and a smoother streaming experience. The user did not reveal details, but he still says that Xbox Cloud Gaming has finalized the transition to a new technology that will offer all these benefits to the platform’s cloud gaming users.

Finally, Cohen adds: These changes also complete a long journey of upgrading our browser gaming experience to a different streaming technology. You should now have a more consistent browser experience no matter what device you use. It is worth remembering that to have access to Xbox Game Streaming you must be a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. With it, you have access to hundreds of games at no additional cost and without needing a console.

