You can play! PUBG: Battlegrounds is now available on the Epic Games Store

PUBG: Battlegrounds players can now play with Lionel Messi on their cell phones and now a beautiful novelty has arrived for PC players: the game is also available via the Epic Games Store. The title can be downloaded for free and brings several features present in other versions and can be a good choice for those who have more games in this store.

The game developer claims that the version for the Epic Games Store brings the same characteristics as the Steam version with support for crossplay between stores and platforms. Despite this, voice chat will not be available via the Epic Games Store.

And to celebrate its launch at Epic Games, the game is getting two new packs: the PUBG Founder and Starter Pack. The Epic Games version will also feature Ranked Mode Season 21.

Check below the minimum requirements to play PUBG: Battlegrounds on PC: