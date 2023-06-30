You can play! NVIDIA GeForce NOW will receive 14 games in July 2023

Xbox Game Pass for PC arrived on GeForce NOW just a few days ago, and now NVIDIA has announced new game additions to its service. In total, 14 titles will be available to play via streaming by connecting your Steam account. Some of the highlights on the list include Octopath Traveler, Xenonauts 2, and Remnant II.

To recap…

NVIDIA started its announcement by recapping the last 9 games that were added to its service in June 2023, which are:

Speaking now the games coming in july to GeForce NOW we will have the following titles:

It is worth remembering that GeForce NOW should receive more titles in the future including Microsoft games, as this was confirmed in May when NVIDIA announced the arrival of Gears 5 on its streaming platform.

In addition, GeForce NOW has a free version where you can play for up to one hour in each session, but it is also possible to upgrade to GeForce NOW Priority with support for sessions of up to 6 hours, priority access to servers, resolution of 1080p @ 60fps and ray tracing support.