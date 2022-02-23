You can now watch Twitter videos through Movistar Plus+. How?

Telefónica is in the midst of a revolution to strengthen its customer portfolio. And for this reason, it is gradually adding more options to its UHD decoder, such as the arrival of Amazon Prime Video. And now, the blue operator has just announced an agreement with Twitter to offer its customers the chance to watch videos from the well-known social network. In this way, Movistar Plus+ customers can now enjoy the different Living Apps, apps available on the Spanish operator’s decoders to be able to offer all kinds of content. For example, you can currently see services like TikTok or Rakuten. And now it’s joined by Twitter. To do this, the blue operator has announced through a press release the arrival of Twitter to its Living Apps so that you can watch any video directly through your UHD decoder. You can now enjoy Twitter on your Movistar Plus+ UHD decoder ““At Twitter we are committed to a different and innovative way of amplifying the content of the platform and bringing Movistar Plus+ users the best Twitter experience on television. This new step in collaboration allows us to continue being an innovative partner that offers a new channel to content creators so that they can reach a new audience and can offer a premium experience,” said Javier Pagán, Country Manager of Twitter Spain. Regarding the operation of this Living App, say that you simply have to open the Twitter app to be able to see the videos published on the platform, which will also be sorted by categories. The best of all? That you won’t be forced to have an account on the little blue bird’s social network to be able to see them, since all you’ll need to do is open the corresponding app. Of course, if you log in with your Twitter account you will have more options that you shouldn’t ignore, such as being able to filter the content based on your tastes, add Likes to those messages that you like or even retweet them. The official presentation of the new Twitter Living App will take place within the framework of the Mobile World Congress, which will kick off next week and will last from February 28 to March 3. Undoubtedly, excellent news for Twitter users who are Movistar Plus+ customers and have a UHD decoder, since from now on they will be able to enjoy their favorite videos taking advantage of the benefits of a larger screen. >