You can now watch “Daria” in streaming! Find out what seasons are available

The animated comedy series aired between 1997 and 2022 on the MTV channel. (Paramount Plus)

The unforgettable animated series Would give was issued by the signal of mtv in the 90s, thus becoming one of the most beloved titles by teenagers and adults of the time. His impact also remained in the following generations by satirizing typical situations in the life of young people and popular culture during the transition of those years to the beginning of the 2000 era. Now, you can once again enjoy the best of this sitcom in Paramount+.

Created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn, The program consisted of a spinoff of another success of adult animation, Beavis and Butt-Head , but took its own course as a production with its own essence aimed at college viewers in the United States. In total, it was on the air for five consisting of 65 episodes and two specials.

“Beavis and Butt-Head are very strong characters, with very specific humor and a loyal fan base. I thought that if we included them in Would give, when we tried to establish new characters and a completely different style, we ran the risk of creating false expectations and disappointing the viewers. So we mark distances with B&B from the first chapter, and by the time we managed to consolidate Would give it was no longer necessary to remember its origins”, Eichler had admitted about the beginnings of the development of the 90s project.

Daria Morgendorffer was the main character in the story and was accompanied most of the time by her best friend, Jane Lane. The plot takes place in an American suburb known as Lawndale, where she attends high school every day and must endure the insufferable routine of her family. The young woman cannot go a moment without complaining or making fun of how absurd and stupid she finds her surroundings. .

The show was conceived as a “Beavis and Butt-Head” spin-off. (Paramount Plus)

The original English voice cast consisted of Tracy Grandstaff, Wendy Hoopes, Julian Rebolledo, Marc Thompson Y Alvaro J Gonzalez. In addition, the iconic musical intro (“You’re Standing on My Neck”) was performed by Splendora, an alternative band originally from New York that Susie Lewis knew at the time. Later, the group returned to compose for spin-off films that were released in 2000 and 2002.

the seasons of Would give in the catalog of Paramount+

Last July 29, Paramount+ added to its catalog the first four seasons of Would give . The official announcement came from the official Twitter account of MTV Argentina: “Do you want Daria? Starting today you can find her at @ParamountPlusLA from seasons 1 to 4. Don’t miss them!

