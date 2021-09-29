You can now use your smartphone as a controller to play with Stadia on a TV, how?

Stadia is still looking for a way to convince gamers that it is a real alternative to enjoy video games in the cloud and on practically any medium. It does not matter if it is a mobile phone, a tablet, a computer or a television. The point is that we can quickly start a game and continue the game where we left off. The problem, until now, when it came to enjoying TV was that we could only link an official Stadia controller, the kind that Google sells in its online store, either separately, or together with the pack with the famous Chromecast Ultra, the only compatible with the old models thanks to its ability to offer streaming with 4K resolution. So many users were waiting for an update that has arrived in the last hours. Connect any gamepad The news is that Stadia already allows you to link a controller of almost any type to play on a television without problems. That is, whether it is a PlayStation, Xbox gamepad or the mobile phone itself with the touch screen, it is possible to add it to our account to manage everything that happens during the game. Although yes, in the case of smartphones, you must take into account the limitations of touch screens. To connect a mobile phone to the platform to use it as a gamepad, all you have to do is perform the following steps: Launch the Stadia application on the TV screen through Chromecast Enter the official Stadia application, either on your mobile phone or on the tablet Tap on the gamepad icon that you will see at the top, to indicate to the system that this device is the one you are going to use to control the game Launch the game you want to enjoy on TV. It goes without saying that in the case of an Assssin’s Creed Valhalla, or in a Borderlands 3, things get complicated because the touch control becomes complicated to point, shoot or perform secondary tasks, so we recommend that you stick to its use to developments that are compatible. More mobile gaming style than anything else. Likewise, if you do not have a Stadia controller and you want to enjoy action titles like the ones mentioned above, an alternative is Microsoft’s gamepads, for Xbox, due to their ease of linking them by bluetooth or cable, especially when we play through Chrome on a PC or Mac.>