You can now test a Samsung Galaxy S22 for free and remotely with Remote Test Lab

Samsung offers developers a series of mobiles, tablets and other devices so that anyone can test them remotely. It is called Remote Test Lab, a test laboratory that has recently expanded the catalog to the new “top” Samsung mobiles: the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Do you want to try them?

With each new phone that hits the market, especially in the highest range, brands tend to include exclusive options that are only accessible on those models. And of course, to try them you have to go to a store where the terminals are physically located; or opt for Remote Test Lab in the case of Samsung: the company keeps part of its catalog connected so that you can do any dirty tricks without leaving home.

Try the exclusive options of the Samsung Galaxy S22

Do a benchmark test on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra without having the mobile? With RTL you can

It is true that testing mobile phones remotely will never be the same as having them physically in your hand since the sensations that the design and its materials transmit are vital for the opinion that you are going to make of the phone. However, the fact that you can access it from any computer also has its advantages: you can find out what its software includes as standard, how the interface moves with interaction and it is even possible see the exclusive options, like wallpapers and sounds, for example.

Developers interested in Samsung have a large part of their smart devices at the click of a button thanks to Remote Test Lab. It is a service that offers remote access to physical terminals; so that bring the phone experience closer without the obligation to go to a store. Remote Test Lab, abbreviated as RTL, is free and with some limitations that do not affect the test excessively. And most importantly: it is not closed to developers.

Are you interested in trying a Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let’s see the process:

Access the Remote Test Lab page and log in with “Sign-in”, at the top right.

Terms for creating the developer account

It’s time to create your Samsung developer account . You can make a new one or convert your user account (the one you use with Samsung phones and apps) into a developer account: for this login with your profile and accept the developer terms .

. You can make a new one or convert your user account (the one you use with Samsung phones and apps) into a developer account: for this . Once you have logged in to Remote Test Lab you will see the list of devices that you can test (in the link we have chosen only those with Android 12). Locate the S22 you want and see if it is available (“Available”). Click on it and choose the location of the device and the time that you will have it reserved just for you.

Reservations cost creditsyou can see how many you have at the top right of the screen (“Remaining credits”). These credits are free: every day you can add 10 to your account; that they give you for just over two hours testing the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Once you have chosen what you want from the phone, click on “Start”: a browser window will open with the emulated mobile .

. You can control the virtual S22 just like your phone. You can even sign in with your Google Play account to download apps from the store. However, we recommend that you do not leave personal data on those phones since, despite the fact that Samsung will erase them, they are still public devices.

The remotely emulated Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

RTL (Remote Test Lab) will notify you when the time is about to run out. After the session ends, the mobile will disappear.

You can try as many times as you want as long as you have available credits (they are recharged daily) and there are free mobiles to use. And not only do you have the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at your fingertips, but also the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, for example. Even older devices, just in case you wanted to try them at the time.

Via | XDA Developers