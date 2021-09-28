You can now take scrolling screenshots in Google Chrome: this is how it works

One of the novelties of Android 12 is the possibility of taking screenshots with scrolling, compatible with many applications, but not with web pages. We knew this would come later in Google Chrome, and now you can do screenshots of an entire website with Chrome for Android, without having Android 12.

As of Google Chrome 94, it is possible enable scrolling screenshots with a Chrome Flag, so that the capture will cover the entire web page or, at least, the fragment you choose.

1. Activate the Chrome Flag

You will need to have Google Chrome 94 or higher, which is currently the latest stable version of Google’s browser. Then it’s time to activate a Chrome Flag, for which you need to open the address chrome://flags in the browser.

The flag in question is #chrome-share-long-screenshot or, if you prefer to use the search engine, it’s called Chrome Share Long Screenshots. Change its value to Enabled and restart google chrome for the changes to take effect.

2. Share as screenshot

While your first instinct when taking screenshots is probably to press the usual button combination – or gesture – this time you need to use Google Chrome’s Share menu, after opening the web page in question.

This menu does not stop gaining new elements, among which there are now two buttons to share screenshots. While the button text may not be readable exactly, one says Screenshot and the other Scrolling screenshot. Play in this second.

This will show you the web page you have captured, with a selected fragment that you can move using the sliders. Swipe the page using your finger, just like always, and resize the screenshot to cover as much as you like.

Finally, you only need to press the accept button and decide what you are going to do with the screenshot. You basically have two options: share it in other applications or save it to the device, in which case it is processed as if it were a Google Chrome file download (that is, you will not find it in the screenshots folder of the mobile).